Ledger Nano S - Pizza Day

Cryptocurrency hardware wallet

On May 22, cryptocurrencies enthusiasts celebrate Bitcoin Pizza Day all around the world, to remember the first documented, real-world Bitcoin transaction.

Ledger nano s pizza day fold medium
Ledger nano s pizza day cable medium
Ledger nano s pizza day side medium
Ledger nano s pizza day pack medium
Ledger nano s pizza day plug medium

Our Nano S Pizza Day limited edition has the same features than the classic Nano S, but with a twist on its usual black-and-steel look. A limited quantity of 1,337 units is available on our website. Every box was customized and signed by one of our employees from our workshop in Vierzon, France.

It supports Bitcoin, Ethereum and Altcoins, based on robust safety features for storing cryptographic assets and securing digital payments. It connects to any computer (USB) and embeds a secure OLED display to double-check and confirm each transaction with a single tap on its side buttons.

Latest generation hardware

When you own cryptocurrencies, you need to protect your confidential data and the access to your funds. With Ledger Nano S, secrets like private keys are never exposed: sensitive operations are isolated inside your hardware wallet within a state-of-the-art Secure Element, locked by a PIN code. Transactions can’t get tampered with, they are physically verified on the embedded screen with a simple press of a button.

Pay and authenticate

Ledger Nano S includes Bitcoin, Litecoin, Ethereum and Ethereum Classic companion apps, and other blockchain-based cryptocurrencies. You can send and receive payments, check your accounts and manage multiple addresses for each currency from the same device. Nano S also supports the FIDO® Universal Second Factor standard that simplifies the authentication process on compatible online services such as GMail, Dashlane, Dropbox or GitHub.

Quick tour

Features

  • MULTI-CURRENCY

    Ledger Nano S supports Bitcoin, Litecoin, Ethereum and altcoins: hold different assets in the same hardware wallet.

  • BUILT-IN DISPLAY

    Check and confirm transactions on the display and confirm with using the physical buttons (anti-malware second factor).

  • SECURITY

    Your confidential data is never exposed: it is secured inside a strongly isolated environment locked by a PIN code.

  • MULTI-APPS

    Use companion apps such as cryptocurrencies wallets, and also FIDO® U2F, GPG, SSH or build your own applications.

  • FIDO® CERTIFIED U2F

    Ledger Nano S supports the FIDO® Universal Second Factor authentication standard on Google, Dropbox, GitHub or Dashlane.

  • BACKUP & RESTORATION

    Your accounts are backed up on a recovery sheet. Easy restoration on any Ledger device or compatible wallets (BIP39/BIP44).

In the box

  • Ledger Nano S

  • USB cable

  • Instructions

  • Recovery sheet

Security

  • Secure Element

    Ledger Nano S is based on a dual chip architecture (ST31/STM32, Certification level: CC EAL5+). The firmware integrity is guaranteed by cryptographic attestation.

  • PIN code

    Ledger Nano S ensures only you can access your accounts by requiring a 4 digit PIN code each time it is plugged to your computer.

  • Malware proof

    Initialization or restoration of your configuration is fully done on the secure environment of the Ledger Nano S. Your cryptographic secrets are never exposed to the outside world.

  • Privacy

    Your private keys are never held or known by Ledger or a third party: they are hard locked in the Secure Element. With Ledger Nano S, your wallet remains decentralized, you are your own bank.

Companion apps

Browse all apps
Get Ledger Manager
The Ledger Nano S runs dedicated companion applications. To benefit from the latest apps and security features, the Ledger Manager enables firmware updates and browsing through the apps catalogue.

  • Bitcoin

  • Ethereum

  • Litecoin

  • FIDO U2F

  • Dogecoin

  • Zcash

  • Dash

  • Stratis

  • Ripple

  • Hello

  • Bitcoin Cash

  • Komodo

  • Ethereum Classic

  • POSW

  • ARK

  • Expanse

  • Ubiq

  • PIVX

  • Vertcoin

  • Viacoin

  • Neo

  • Stealthcoin

  • Bitcoin Gold

  • Stellar

  • Hcash

  • Digibyte

  • Qtum

    • Integrations

    Ledger Nano S operates with its own cryptocurrencies wallet interfaces: Ledger Apps (free Google Chrome applications). You can also use other compatible software wallets from the following list.

    Specifications

    Dimension & weight

    Size: 98mm x 18mm x 9mm.
    Weight: 16.2g.

    Compatibility

    Windows (7+), Mac (10.9+), Linux or Chrome OS. Requires Google Chrome or Chromium, and one USB port to plug your Ledger Nano S.

    Microcontrollers & connector

    Connector: USB Type Micro-B.
    Certification level: CC EAL5+.
    Chips: ST31H320 (secure) + STM32F042.

    Materials

    Brushed stainless steel and Plastic.
    No batteries required.