Ledger Nano S - Pizza Day
Cryptocurrency hardware wallet
On May 22, cryptocurrencies enthusiasts celebrate Bitcoin Pizza Day all around the world, to remember the first documented, real-world Bitcoin transaction.
Our Nano S Pizza Day limited edition has the same features than the classic Nano S, but with a twist on its usual black-and-steel look. A limited quantity of 1,337 units is available on our website. Every box was customized and signed by one of our employees from our workshop in Vierzon, France.
It supports Bitcoin, Ethereum and Altcoins, based on robust safety features for storing cryptographic assets and securing digital payments. It connects to any computer (USB) and embeds a secure OLED display to double-check and confirm each transaction with a single tap on its side buttons.
When you own cryptocurrencies, you need to protect your confidential data and the access to your funds. With Ledger Nano S, secrets like private keys are never exposed: sensitive operations are isolated inside your hardware wallet within a state-of-the-art Secure Element, locked by a PIN code. Transactions can’t get tampered with, they are physically verified on the embedded screen with a simple press of a button.
Ledger Nano S includes Bitcoin, Litecoin, Ethereum and Ethereum Classic companion apps, and other blockchain-based cryptocurrencies. You can send and receive payments, check your accounts and manage multiple addresses for each currency from the same device. Nano S also supports the FIDO® Universal Second Factor standard that simplifies the authentication process on compatible online services such as GMail, Dashlane, Dropbox or GitHub.
Connect your Nano S on a USB port
Check and confirm with buttons
Protect your accounts and apps
Stronger authentication for online services
Create a new multi-account wallet
Import any compatible backup
Personalize your Ledger Nano S
Ledger Nano S supports Bitcoin, Litecoin, Ethereum and altcoins: hold different assets in the same hardware wallet.
Check and confirm transactions on the display and confirm with using the physical buttons (anti-malware second factor).
Your confidential data is never exposed: it is secured inside a strongly isolated environment locked by a PIN code.
Use companion apps such as cryptocurrencies wallets, and also FIDO® U2F, GPG, SSH or build your own applications.
Ledger Nano S supports the FIDO® Universal Second Factor authentication standard on Google, Dropbox, GitHub or Dashlane.
Your accounts are backed up on a recovery sheet. Easy restoration on any Ledger device or compatible wallets (BIP39/BIP44).
Ledger Nano S is based on a dual chip architecture (ST31/STM32, Certification level: CC EAL5+). The firmware integrity is guaranteed by cryptographic attestation.
Ledger Nano S ensures only you can access your accounts by requiring a 4 digit PIN code each time it is plugged to your computer.
Initialization or restoration of your configuration is fully done on the secure environment of the Ledger Nano S. Your cryptographic secrets are never exposed to the outside world.
Your private keys are never held or known by Ledger or a third party: they are hard locked in the Secure Element. With Ledger Nano S, your wallet remains decentralized, you are your own bank.
Ledger Nano S operates with its own cryptocurrencies wallet interfaces: Ledger Apps (free Google Chrome applications). You can also use other compatible software wallets from the following list.
Size: 98mm x 18mm x 9mm.
Weight: 16.2g.
Windows (7+), Mac (10.9+), Linux or Chrome OS. Requires Google Chrome or Chromium, and one USB port to plug your Ledger Nano S.
Connector: USB Type Micro-B.
Certification level: CC EAL5+.
Chips: ST31H320 (secure) + STM32F042.
Brushed stainless steel and Plastic.
No batteries required.