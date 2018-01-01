Ledger Nano S - Pizza Day

Get started in few minutes: visit our start page to configure your device and to know how to use it.

On May 22, cryptocurrencies enthusiasts celebrate Bitcoin Pizza Day all around the world, to remember the first documented, real-world Bitcoin transaction.

Our Nano S Pizza Day limited edition has the same features than the classic Nano S, but with a twist on its usual black-and-steel look. A limited quantity of 1,337 units is available on our website. Every box was customized and signed by one of our employees from our workshop in Vierzon, France.

It supports Bitcoin, Ethereum and Altcoins, based on robust safety features for storing cryptographic assets and securing digital payments. It connects to any computer (USB) and embeds a secure OLED display to double-check and confirm each transaction with a single tap on its side buttons.